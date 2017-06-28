* Soaring market rates limit central bank's wiggle room
By Kevin Yao
BEIJING, June 28 China's central bank will hold
off on further monetary policy tightening and could even
slightly loosen its grip in coming months as a deleveraging
drive threatens economic growth and job creation ahead of a
leadership reshuffle, policy insiders said.
Higher short-term funding costs, driven by a regulatory
crackdown on banks' riskier financing, have started to spill
over into the real economy, a risk to economic stability ahead
of this year's Communist Party Congress, when President Xi
Jinping is expected to consolidate his control.
The challenge is to counter the risks from excessive debt
and shadow banking without endangering a growth target of around
6.5 percent – and previous experience suggests growth will be
the priority.
"The leadership favours stability this year. We don't want
to boost growth aggressively but we cannot allow growth to slow
too sharply," said a policy adviser.
"Many companies face difficulties and higher interest rates
will push up borrowing costs, which will be unfavourable for
economic growth."
The sources are involved in internal policy discussions and
offer advice to policymakers but are not part of the final
decision-making process.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) did not respond to a
Reuters request for comment.
The weighted average lending rate of China's non-financial
firms rose by 26 basis points in the first quarter to 5.53
percent, the PBOC has said.
Officials were tightening prudential requirements for banks
during that period to try to tame risks from soaring property
prices and debt.
The PBOC also guided market rates higher during the first
quarter, including immediately after the Federal Reserve raised
rates in March, in what analysts saw partly as an effort to
counter pressure on the yuan from capital outflows.
Many analysts expect borrowing costs to have risen further
in the second quarter, although the central bank has injected
substantial liquidity to avoid an end-June cash crunch and did
not follow this month's increases in U.S. interest rates.
The official China Securities Journal reported earlier in
June that commercial banks have started to raise mortgage rates
and even preferential rates for state-owned companies.
Authorities are expected to maintain a tighter regulatory
environment given the focus on whittling down the large build-up
of debt, but some of the insiders said that smaller banks could
get some relief on the policy front to support activity.
One option to ease funding difficulties for those banks
would be to cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR), which sets
the amount of cash that must be held against loans.
"Cutting RRR across the board is unlikely, but a targeted
RRR cut cannot be ruled out in the second half," said one of the
advisers.
The sources said top leaders are likely to meet in the
summer, ahead of the Congress expected in the fourth quarter, to
assess the economy and set the agenda for the rest of the year.
"They could step up policy support if economic growth slows
in the second quarter and third quarter," said another policy
adviser.
China's ruling Communist Party holds a Congress every five
years to select a leadership team and set a broad direction for
economic and social policy.
Although the world's second-largest economy is on track to
hit its growth target for 2017, the tighter monetary policy,
cooling housing market and slowing investment has reinforced
views it will lose momentum.
Broad M2 money supply growth fell to 9.6 percent in May, its
slowest in more two decades, due to the impact from cooling
interbank and asset management businesses, as well as the
clampdown on shadow financing activities, the central bank said.
Combined trust loans, entrusted loans and undiscounted
bankers' acceptances, which are common forms of shadow banking
activity, fell sharply to 28.9 billion yuan ($4.23 billion) in
May from 177 billion yuan in April, according to Reuters
calculations based on central bank data.
Still, banks reported a higher-than-expected 1.11 trillion
yuan in new loans in May, as they shifted more credit back onto
their books amid the shadow financing clampdown.
And the yuan has strengthened over the past month
due to tighter curbs on outflows, market intervention and a
weakening in the dollar, reducing the need to push rates higher,
analysts said.
If the yuan were to come under renewed and sustained
pressure, that could lead to a reassessment.
Policymakers could get worried if borrowing costs rise
further and credit becomes even harder to access, especially for
small- and medium-sized firms that account for 80 percent of
employment, because although containing financial risks is
important, it cannot be at too great a cost to growth.
"Stable economic growth is hard-won and we must safeguard
this," said a policy adviser.
