UPDATE 1-ECB easing may lift China exports, hurt yuan -China c.bank

BEIJING, Jan 23 (Reuters) - China’s exports might increase and the yuan currency weaken as side-effects of the European Central Bank’s bond-buying programme of more than one trillion euros, a senior Chinese central banker said on Friday.

Vice Governor Pan Gongsheng said the ECB’s easing combined with an expected rise in U.S. interest rates by as early as June could lead the yuan to fall against a rising dollar.

The yuan posted its biggest one-day fall in 10 months on Friday following news that the ECB will release 60 billion euros into the economy each month.

The yuan, along with most major currencies, has lost ground against the dollar in recent months.

“The new version of the ECB’s quantitative easing will help stimulate the euro zone’s economy, which will help boost external demand and benefit China’s exports,” Pan told reporters at a briefing.

“The ECB’s QE plus the Federal Reserve’s normalisation of its quantitative easing policy, could lead to further strengthening in the dollar. This could in turn increase pressure on the yuan to depreciate versus the dollar.”

Pan did not comment on China’s monetary policy outlook, but said the central bank’s injection of cheap short-term loans into banks via the medium-term lending facility (MLF) will not replace adjustments in the reserve requirement ratio, or RRR.

The central bank introduced the MLF last year as a new policy tool to pump cash into the economy.

Pan also said China’s first-ever deposit insurance scheme will soon be in place.

The RRR is the portion of deposits that commercial banks have to hold at the central bank, and is adjusted by authorities to manage the amount of cash in the banking system to stoke or cool the economy.

Expectations are high that China’s central bank may lower interest rates or the RRR in coming weeks after data this week showed growth in the world’s second-largest economy slid to a 24-year low in 2014.

The central bank said a day after the growth report that it was giving banks another 50 billion yuan ($8.03 billion) worth of cheap loans through the MLF to increase lending to farmers and small businesses.

Wang Zhaoxing, vice chairman of China’s bank regulator, told reporters at the same briefing that banks were feeling pressured from rising bad debt levels, but said the situation remained under control. ($1 = 0.8814 euros) ($1 = 6.2279 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Writing by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)