China's politburo holds meeting on economy -Xinhua

July 30, 2013 / 9:21 AM / 4 years ago

China's politburo holds meeting on economy -Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 30 (Reuters) - China’s top decision-making body, the politburo, held a meeting on the economic situation in the first half of the year and to discuss key tasks for the second half, the official Xinhua news agency said on Tuesday.

The meeting, presided over by President Xi Jinping, came after official data showed economic growth slowed to 7.5 percent in the second quarter from 7.7 percent in the previous quarter.

The economy has slowed in nine of the past 10 quarters. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Kevin Yao)


