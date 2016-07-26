FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says downward pressure on economy still "relatively big"-state radio
July 26, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

China says downward pressure on economy still "relatively big"-state radio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - China's Politburo, a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party, said on Tuesday that the economy still faces relatively big downward pressure, state radio reported.

Authorities will continue to implement proactive fiscal policy and prudent monetary policy, state radio reported, citing the Politburo meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping.

China will keep the yuan exchange rate basically stable, and will also guide reasonable growth in credit and social financing, the state radio said. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)

