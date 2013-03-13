FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says pork prices down 16.2 pct from late Jan
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 13, 2013 / 10:26 AM / in 5 years

China says pork prices down 16.2 pct from late Jan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 13 (Reuters) - China’s pork prices have fallen 16.2 percent since late January as supply exceeds demand and the downtrend will persist in the near term, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on Wednesday.

The government closely watches changes in the market and takes steps to prevent excessive declines in pork prices, the NDRC, the country’s top economic planning agency, said in a statement on its website, www.ndrc.gov.cn.

“The market situation under which supply exceeds demand could persist for some time,” the NDRC said.

China’s annual inflation quickened to a 10-month high of 3.2 percent in February, driven by a 6 percent jump in food costs. Pork, a staple meat, is a key component of the consumer price index.

The report on the prices came shortly after the discovery of about 6,000 dead pigs in the Huangpu River. It was not clear if there was any connection to the fall in prices.

Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
