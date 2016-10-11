FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China premier says economy improving, debt risks under control
October 11, 2016 / 2:51 AM / a year ago

China premier says economy improving, debt risks under control

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 11 (Reuters) - China's economy showed positive changes in the third quarter and the country's debt risks are under control, Premier Li Keqiang said in a speech in Macau on Tuesday.

The government will take effective measures to ensure stable and healthy development of the property market, and will reinforce differentiated, city-based real estate policies, Li said in the speech broadcast live on state television.

China is fully capable of maintaining medium- to high-speed economic growth, Li said.

Reporting by China Monitoring Desk and Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
