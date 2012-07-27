China H1 industrial profits down 2.2 pct yr/yr

BEIJING, July 27 (Reuters) - China’s industrial profits fell 2.2 percent in the first six months of 2012 from a year ago to 2.3 trillion yuan ($360.27 billion), the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

In June alone, industrial profits were down 1.7 percent from the same period last year to 468.2 billion yuan, the agency said in a statement on its website, www.stats.gov.cn.

China’s companies are seeing a drop-off in profits as the economy slows. Economic growth in the second quarter was the slowest in more than three years.