FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China H1 industrial profits down 2.2 pct yr/yr
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2012 / 1:42 AM / 5 years ago

China H1 industrial profits down 2.2 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 27 (Reuters) - China’s industrial profits fell 2.2 percent in the first six months of 2012 from a year ago to 2.3 trillion yuan ($360.27 billion), the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

In June alone, industrial profits were down 1.7 percent from the same period last year to 468.2 billion yuan, the agency said in a statement on its website, www.stats.gov.cn.

China’s companies are seeing a drop-off in profits as the economy slows. Economic growth in the second quarter was the slowest in more than three years.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.