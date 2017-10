BEIJING, May 27 (Reuters) - China’s industrial firms made total profits of 1.61 trillion yuan ($262.6 billion)in the first four months of 2013, up 11.4 percent from the same period a year ago, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

In April, profits were 436.7 billion yuan, up 9.3 percent from the same month last year, NBS said in a statement on its website, www.stats.gov.cn ($1 = 6.1316 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao; editing by Jonathan Standing)