China August industrial profits up 24.2 percent yr/yr
September 27, 2013 / 1:42 AM / 4 years ago

China August industrial profits up 24.2 percent yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Profits earned by Chinese industrial firms rose 24.2 percent in August from a year earlier to 483.2 billion yuan ($78.94 billion), more than doubling the annual growth of 11.6 percent in July, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

For the first eight months of 2013, industrial profits totalled 3.49 trillion yuan, up 12.8 percent from the same period a year earlier, the bureau said on its website. (www.stats.gov.cn) ($1 = 6.1214 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao; Editing by Paul Tait)

