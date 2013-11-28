FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Oct industrial profits up 15.1 percent yr/yr
November 28, 2013 / 1:41 AM / 4 years ago

China Oct industrial profits up 15.1 percent yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Profits earned by Chinese industrial firms rose 15.1 percent to 581 billion yuan ($95.36 billion)in October from a year earlier, slower than the annual growth of 18.4 percent in September, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

For the first 10 months of 2013, industrial profits totalled 4.63 trillion yuan, up 13.7 percent from the same period a year earlier, the bureau said on its website. (www.stats.gov.cn)

Profits had risen 13.5 percent in the first nine months of the year. ($1 = 6.0924 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Jonathan Standing)

