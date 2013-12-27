FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Nov industrial profits rise 9.7 percent yr/yr
December 27, 2013 / 1:45 AM / 4 years ago

China Nov industrial profits rise 9.7 percent yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Profits earned by Chinese industrial firms rose 9.7 percent in November to 707.5 billion yuan ($116.5 billion) from a year earlier, slower than the annual growth of 15.1 percent in October, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

For the first 11 months of 2013, industrial profits totalled 5.33 trillion yuan, up 13.2 percent from the same period a year earlier, the bureau said on its website. (www.stats.gov.cn).

Profits had risen 13.7 percent in the first 10 months of the year. ($1 = 6.0746 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Jonathan Standing; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

