China Dec industrial profits rise 6 percent yr/yr
January 28, 2014 / 1:45 AM / 4 years ago

China Dec industrial profits rise 6 percent yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Profits earned by Chinese industrial firms rose 6 percent in December to 942.5 billion yuan ($155.84 billion) from a year earlier, slower than the annual growth of 9.7 percent in November, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

For the whole year of 2013, industrial profits totalled 6.28 trillion yuan, up 12.2 percent from the same period a year ago, the bureau said on its website, www.stats.gov.cn.

Profits had risen 13.2 percent in the first 11 months of 2013. ($1 = 6.0480 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Jonathan Standing)

