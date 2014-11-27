China October industrial profits down 2.1 pct y/y - stats bureau

BEIJING, Nov 27 (Reuters) - China’s industrial profits in October dropped 2.1 percent from a year earlier, reversing a 0.4 percent annual gain in September, data showed on Thursday.

Profits rose 6.7 percent between January and October compared to the same period last year, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

China’s annual economic growth slowed to 7.3 percent in the third quarter, the weakest pace since the depths of the global financial crisis, and down from 7.5 percent in the previous quarter. (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and David Stanway; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)