China's May industrial profits edge up 0.6 pct yr/yr
June 28, 2015 / 1:46 AM / 2 years ago

China's May industrial profits edge up 0.6 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 28 (Reuters) - China’s industrial profits edged up 0.6 percent in May from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Sunday, slowing from a 2.6 percent rise in April and adding to pressures on the government to step up policy stimulus to support growth.

For the first five months of 2015, industrial profits were down 0.8 percent from a year earlier.

Industrial firms made combined profits of 2.25 trillion yuan ($362.44 billion) in the January-May period, including 520.7 billion yuan for May.

The central bank cut lending rates on Saturday for the fourth time since November and trimmed the amount of cash that some banks must hold as reserves, stepping up efforts to support an economy that is headed for its poorest performance in a quarter of a century.

The government has been trying to speed up investment in infrastructure projects. ($1 = 6.2080 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Paul Tait)

