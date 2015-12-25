FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China state firms' profits down 9.5 pct y/y in Jan-Nov
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
December 25, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

China state firms' profits down 9.5 pct y/y in Jan-Nov

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Profits at China’s state firms dipped 9.5 percent in the first 11 months of 2015 from a year earlier, after a 9.8 percent drop in the first 10 months, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday.

Combined profits of state-owned enterprises totalled 2.04 trillion yuan ($315.18 billion) in the January-November period, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

“The downward pressure on economic operations remains relatively big, although there are signs of warming up in some indicators,” the ministry said.

Excluding financial firms, combined revenues of state-owned firms fell 6.1 percent in the first 11 months from a year earlier to 40.66 trillion yuan, the ministry said.

Companies in transportation, chemical and power sectors reported a rise in profit in the January-November period, while firms in oil, petrochemicals and building materials saw a drop in earnings.

Firms in steel, coal and non-ferrous metal sectors continued to suffer losses.

The government has been struggling to reach its economic growth target of around 7 percent this year, which would be the weakest pace in a quarter of a century. ($1 = 6.4724 yuan) (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.