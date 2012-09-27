China August industrial profits fall 6.2 pct y/y

BEIJING, Sept 27 (Reuters) - China’s industrial profits fell 6.2 percent to 381.2 billion yuan ($60.49 billion) in August from a year ago, the government said on Thursday, quickening the pace of a drop in earnings this year as firms battle with an economic slowdown.

Industrial sector profits dropped 3.1 percent to 3.06 trillion yuan between January and August compared to the same period last year, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday, versus a 2.7 percent decline in January to July.

Falling corporate profits mirror China’s economic malaise.

A raft of economic data earlier this month showed factory output languishing at 39-month lows in August as growth in exports and imports turned in one of their weakest showings since the 2008/09 global financial crisis.

Deteriorating economic data has led analysts to predict China will post its worst growth report in 13 years in 2012 with a gross domestic product expansion of just 7.7 percent. ($1 = 6.3020 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Nick Edwards)