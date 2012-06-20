UPDATE 2-China advisers urge govt to relax property curbs

* Advisers say government should relax curbs on luxury homes

* Premier Wen has been adamant about keeping controls in place

* Analysts say government unlikely to heed call

* Some banks, local authorities looks for ways around restrictions

By Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao

BEIJING, June 20 (Reuters) - China’s top advisory body called on the government to relax property market restrictions to keep the economy growing, a newspaper said on Wednesday, the first time advisers have made such a proposal on the key Beijing policy.

The bold call comes amid signs that Chinese property prices may already be nearing their bottom as Beijing eases monetary policy and local governments and banks look for ways around property market restrictions.

Premier Wen Jiabao has been adamant that Beijing will maintain a clampdown on the once red-hot sector to make prices more affordable for ordinary Chinese, even as he has called for other measures to support the country’s flagging growth.

“I don’t think the proposal on relaxing restrictions on home purchases will be accepted by the central government since it is in contrast to Beijing’s tightening stance,” said Li Wei, economist from Standard Charted Bank in Shanghai.

The China Daily cited the Chinese People Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), an advisory body for parliament, as saying Beijing should loosen purchase restrictions for luxury homes in the first-tier cities of Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen.

“Restrictions on purchases should be relaxed for high-end residential properties in first-tier cities,” the newspaper cited the proposal as saying. The paper did not say how it obtained the proposal, except to say it was released on Tuesday.

This is the first time a group of influential economic advisers have called on China to relax controls on the property market, which soared after China’s 4-trillion-yuan stimulus package launched in the global financial crisis and left prices out of reach for many Chinese.

Market speculation has been rampant that China could soften its grip on the housing market by offering bigger discounts on mortgage rates to support an economy analysts expect to record its sixth straight quarter of sliding growth in April to June.

A Reuters poll in May forecast 2012 growth at 8.2 percent, the weakest pace since 1999.

The government has vehemently denied the speculation, saying it needs to persevere with price controls. While calling in May for “more priority to maintaining growth”, Wen also said “we must never allow property controls to suffer a setback”.

BOOSTING DEMAND

Still, following Beijing’s surprise June 7 interest rate cut, banks have already reduced mortgage rates and begun offering discounts for home buyers, helping support demand.

And in recent weeks, local authorities hoping to boost land sales have supported the market with steps ranging from relaxing credit conditions to offering housing subsidies. Home price data released on Monday showed prices falling at a slower pace, suggesting to some analysts that prices are nearing the bottom.

“Local governments want to spur local economies and the simplest way is property development,” said Zhao Xijun, an economist at Renmin University in Beijing.

The CPPCC, which includes retired or soon-to-be retired officials, meets in parallel to China’s parliament and has no decision-making powers. But it has in the past floated ideas that subsequently became law.

To bolster demand, the CPPCC also suggested that Beijing relies on cutting interest rates rather than reducing banks’ reserve requirement ratios, the newspaper said.

“In terms of monetary policy, the easing should be moderate, with close attention paid to liquidity, money supply and the amount of credit in the market to avoid major fluctuations,” the proposal said.

China’s government has leaned against the country’s frothy house market for over two years in the hope of taming record prices and quelling discontent among millions of property buyers who can not afford to purchase a home.

The campaign has dragged on the economy. The property market accounted for 13 percent of gross domestic product in 2011.

Beijing’s property curbs included purchase restrictions that bar buyers from buying more than two properties. Mortgage rates were raised 1.1 times.

Data showed house prices fell for the eighth straight month in May, but the pace of the drop eased, fanning speculation the market may be hitting a bottom and could rebound.

Figures from the National Bureau of Statistics also showed prices fell in 40 cities in May, compared with 43 in April and 46 in March.

Given Wen’s public promises that Beijing would not relent on its campaign to cool house prices, analysts say the CPPCC’s suggestion is likely to remain just that.

“It is difficult for the government to relax control on the property market as that may cause home prices to soar again,” said Nie Wen, an analyst from Huabao Trust.

Nie said relaxing controls on luxury home transactions would also blunt the edge of Beijing’s property policy, which has been aimed at dampening speculation and investment demand for high-end homes.

“Once China relaxes property curbs, it would cause inflation to spike again and there would be no end to troubles caused in the medium- and long-term,” said Nie.