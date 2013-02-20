FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China to expand property tax programme - Xinhua
February 20, 2013 / 9:37 AM / 5 years ago

China to expand property tax programme - Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Feb 20 (Reuters) - China is set to expand its property tax programme, state news agency Xinhua said on Wednesday, in the government’s latest bid to cool frothy home prices.

Only two Chinese cities - Shanghai and Chongqing - enforce property taxes right now of between 0.5 percent and 1.2 percent.

Xinhua did not give further details.

State radio reported separately that the State Council, China’s cabinet, had ordered cities to set property price control targets for new homes. (Reporting by Langi Chiang and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Nick Edwards)

