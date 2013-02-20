China to expand property tax programme - Xinhua

BEIJING, Feb 20 (Reuters) - China is set to expand its property tax programme, state news agency Xinhua said on Wednesday, in the government’s latest bid to cool frothy home prices.

Only two Chinese cities - Shanghai and Chongqing - enforce property taxes right now of between 0.5 percent and 1.2 percent.

Xinhua did not give further details.

State radio reported separately that the State Council, China’s cabinet, had ordered cities to set property price control targets for new homes. (Reporting by Langi Chiang and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Nick Edwards)