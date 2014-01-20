FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China 2013 property investment up 19.8 pct y/y
January 20, 2014 / 2:10 AM / 4 years ago

China 2013 property investment up 19.8 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 20 (Reuters) - China’s real estate investment rose 19.8 percent in 2013 from the same period a year earlier, while revenue from property sales rose 26.3 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

The rise in investment compares with an increase of 19.5 percent for January to November, while the increase in revenue compares with a 30.7 percent rise in January to November.

Real estate investment, which directly affects about 40 other business sectors in China, is considered to be one of crucial drivers of activity in the world’s second-largest economy.

Reporting By China Economics Team; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
