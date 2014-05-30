China bank regulator says overall property loan risk controllable

BEIJING, May 30 (Reuters) - China’s banking regulator said on Friday overall property loan risk is controllable and that it will act to make sure that future risk is managed and to prevent any contagion.

“The overall risk of loans to the property sector is under control, as the proportion of property loans in total bank lending is not very high,” Wang Junshou, a deputy director at the general office of the China Banking Regulatory Commission, told reporters at a briefing on its report on the banking sector in 2013. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Jonathan Standing; Editing by Paul Tait)