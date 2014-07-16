FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 16, 2014 / 2:11 AM / 3 years ago

China's first-half property investment up 14.1 pct on year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 16 (Reuters) - China’s real estate investment rose 14.1 percent in the first half of 2014 from a year earlier, while revenues from property sales dropped 6.7 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

The rise in investment compared with an increase of 14.7 percent in the first five months of 2014. The drop in revenues compared with a fall of 8.5 percent for January to May.

Real estate investment, which directly affects about 40 other business sectors in China, is considered to be a crucial driver of activity in the world’s second-largest economy. (Reporting by Shao Xiaoyi and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

