China Jan-Sept property investment growth eases to 12.5 pct y/y
October 21, 2014 / 2:17 AM / 3 years ago

China Jan-Sept property investment growth eases to 12.5 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Chinese real estate investment rose 12.5 percent in the first nine months of 2014 from a year earlier, while revenue from property sales dropped 8.9 percent on an annual basis, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

The rise in investment compared with an increase of 13.2 percent in the first eight months of 2014. The drop in revenue for January to August was also 8.9 percent

Economists believe a cooling housing market poses the biggest risk to the world’s second-largest economy, as Beijing tries to stimulate overall growth.

Real estate investment directly affects about 40 other business sectors and is a crucial driver of activity. (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Alan Raybould)

