FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China 2014 property investment growth slows to 10.5 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 20, 2015 / 2:11 AM / 3 years ago

China 2014 property investment growth slows to 10.5 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Growth in China’s real estate investment slowed to 10.5 percent in 2014 from a year earlier, while revenues from property sales dropped 6.3 percent on an annual basis, as the weakening housing sector increasingly dragged on economic growth.

The rise in investment, reported by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Tuesday, compared with an increase of 11.9 percent in the first 11 months of 2014. The drop in sales revenue for January to November was 7.8 percent.

The investment and revenue data follows data on Sunday showing new home prices in December fell an average 4.3 percent year-on-year in 68 of the 70 major cities the NBS monitors.

China’s real estate market has been plagued by falling prices and high inventories in recent months, crimping demand in 40 related economic sectors ranging from steel to cement to furniture.

The world’s second-largest economy grew 7.4 percent in the whole of 2014, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday, undershooting the government’s 7.5 percent target and marking the weakest expansion in 24 years, further clouding the picture for global demand.

Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao; Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.