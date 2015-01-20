China 2014 property investment growth slows to 10.5 pct y/y

BEIJING, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Growth in China’s real estate investment slowed to 10.5 percent in 2014 from a year earlier, while revenues from property sales dropped 6.3 percent on an annual basis, as the weakening housing sector increasingly dragged on economic growth.

The rise in investment, reported by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Tuesday, compared with an increase of 11.9 percent in the first 11 months of 2014. The drop in sales revenue for January to November was 7.8 percent.

The investment and revenue data follows data on Sunday showing new home prices in December fell an average 4.3 percent year-on-year in 68 of the 70 major cities the NBS monitors.

China’s real estate market has been plagued by falling prices and high inventories in recent months, crimping demand in 40 related economic sectors ranging from steel to cement to furniture.

The world’s second-largest economy grew 7.4 percent in the whole of 2014, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday, undershooting the government’s 7.5 percent target and marking the weakest expansion in 24 years, further clouding the picture for global demand.