Shanghai raises mortgage downpayment requirement for 2nd home buyers

SHANGHAI, March 25 (Reuters) - Municipal authorities in Shanghai tightened mortgage downpayment requirement for second home purchases on Friday, in a move to cool an overheating property market that has sparked fear of a bubble forming.

Shanghai also raised the bar for non-residents eligible to buy a home in the city, according to a statement issued by the local government.

Shanghai home prices gained 20.6 percent in February from a year ago, the second biggest gain in the country after the southern city of Shenzhen, up 56.9 percent, despite slowing economic growth. (Reporting by David Lin, Clare Jim and Xiaoyi Shao; Editing by Richard Borsuk)