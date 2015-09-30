FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China c.bank lowers mortgage down payment requirement in many cities
September 30, 2015 / 9:11 AM / 2 years ago

China c.bank lowers mortgage down payment requirement in many cities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 30 (Reuters) - China’s central bank and banking regulator said on Wednesday they would be lowering the minimum down payment requirement for first-time home buyers in many cities to 25 percent from 30 percent, in an effort to support the residential property market.

The People’s Bank of China and the China Banking Regulatory Commission said that the lower down payment requirement would apply in all cities not currently subject to restrictions on home purchases.

The main cities that have such restrictions are Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen.

The agencies said localities could adjust the minimum down payment requirement if they saw fit, in line with local market conditions.

The statement on the central bank’s website did not say specifically when it would take effect, but the notice to local governments and regulatory bodies was dated Sept. 24. (Reporting by Winni Zhou, Shao Xiaoyi and Jason Subler; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

