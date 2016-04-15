China Q1 property investment grows 6.2 pct y/y

April 15 (Reuters) - China’s real estate investment rose 6.2 percent in the first quarter from a year ago, as growth in the area of property sold quickened to 33.1 percent, official data showed on Friday.

The investment growth, reported by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), picked up from an increase of 3 percent in the first two months of 2016.

The 33.1 percent growth in sales by floor area compared favourably to 28.2 percent in the January to February period.

Real estate investment, which directly affects about 40 other business sectors in China, is considered to be a crucial growth driver. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Eric Meijer)