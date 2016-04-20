FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China property loans rise 22.2 pct y/y at end-March
April 20, 2016 / 9:00 AM / a year ago

China property loans rise 22.2 pct y/y at end-March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 20 (Reuters) - Outstanding loans to China’s property sector increased 22.2 percent to 22.51 trillion yuan ($3.48 trillion) at the end of March from a year earlier, central bank said on Wednesday.

Earlier official data showed that China’s property investment growth quickened to 6.2 percent in the first three months of 2016.

China’s home prices in March gained at the fastest pace in almost two years, but that growth may slow as local authorities are tightening home purchase requirements in the two top performing cities due to fears of a market bubble forming. ($1 = 6.4693 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

