a year ago
RPT-China H1 property investment grows 6.1 pct y/y
July 15, 2016 / 2:30 AM / a year ago

RPT-China H1 property investment grows 6.1 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeating to attach to alerts)

July 15 (Reuters) - China's real estate investment rose 6.1 percent in the first half of 2016 from the same period a year earlier, while the property sales area increased 27.9 percent, official data showed on Friday.

Investment growth, reported by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), slowed from an increase of 7 percent in the first five months.

Increase in property sales area was down from 33.2 percent in January-May.

Real estate investment, which directly affects about 40 other business sectors in China, is considered to be a crucial driver for the economy, which saw its slowest growth last year in a quarter of a century.

A flurry of government stimulus measures have started to turn the ailing sector around, but rapid price gains in some of the country's biggest cities have fanned fears of a bubble and prompted some local governments to tighten mortgage lending requirements.

Huge inventories of unsold homes also continue to weigh on prices in smaller cities. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
