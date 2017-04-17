FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says property cooling measures likely to show effects after April
#Financials
April 17, 2017

China says property cooling measures likely to show effects after April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 17 (Reuters) - China's property cooling measures are likely to show effects after April, China's statistics bureau told reporters on Monday.

China has intensified its crackdown on property speculators by rolling out much harsher measures in big cities in recent weeks, while extending curbs to satellite cities in an effort to contain resurgent demand.

In late January, the National Bureau of Statistics said the results were "evident" but the market started to pick up again in the first two months of the year. (Reporting by Kevin Yao and Yawen Chen; Editing by Stephen Coates)

