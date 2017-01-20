FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China issues $722 bln in new mortgages to individuals in 2016
January 20, 2017 / 9:23 AM / 7 months ago

China issues $722 bln in new mortgages to individuals in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 20 (Reuters) - China issued 4.96 trillion yuan ($721.54 billion) of new mortgages to individuals in 2016, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on Friday.

Outstanding mortgages held by individuals rose 35 percent year-on-year to 19.14 trillion yuan as of end-December, PBOC said in a fourth quarter report posted on its website.

China's outstanding real estate loans rose 27 percent year-on-year to 26.68 trillion yuan as of Dec. 31, the PBOC said.

$1 = 6.8742 Chinese yuan Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Yawen Chen

