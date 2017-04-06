BEIJING, April 6 China's vice premier urged that strict controls be placed on property development in Xiongan, a new special economic zone in the northern province of Hebei, the official Xinhua news agency said.

Zhang Gaoli made the comments at a conference about integrating the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.

News of the plan to develop Xiongan, announced on Saturday, sent bargain-hunters flocking to the area sprawled over 100 sq km (39 sq miles), and by Sunday, average prices of apartments in the region had almost doubled. (Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)