BEIJING, April 6 China's vice premier urged that
strict controls be placed on property development in Xiongan, a
new special economic zone in the northern province of Hebei, the
official Xinhua news agency said.
Zhang Gaoli made the comments at a conference about
integrating the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.
News of the plan to develop Xiongan, announced on Saturday,
sent bargain-hunters flocking to the area sprawled over 100 sq
km (39 sq miles), and by Sunday, average prices of apartments in
the region had almost doubled.
