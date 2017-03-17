FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Beijing gov't raises downpayment requirement for second homes in the city
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 17, 2017 / 8:07 AM / 5 months ago

Beijing gov't raises downpayment requirement for second homes in the city

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 17 (Reuters) - The Beijing municipal government said on Friday it has raised the downpayment requirement for second home purchases in the city to at least 60 percent.

The new rule goes into effect from March 18, according to a notice on the website of the Beijing housing commission. The news was first reported by Beijing Youth Daily.

Beijing last raised the mininum second-home down payment to 50 percent on Sept. 30 in an effort to tame fast-rising home prices.

Beijing has also suspended issuance of individual mortgage loans for terms of more than 25 years, the notice said. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.