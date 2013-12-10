FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Jan-Nov property investment up 19.5 pct y/y
December 10, 2013 / 5:50 AM / 4 years ago

China Jan-Nov property investment up 19.5 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 10 (Reuters) - China’s real estate investment rose 19.5 percent in the first 11 months of 2013 from the same period a year earlier, while revenue from property sales rose 30.7 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

The rise in investment compares with an increase of 19.2 percent for January to October, while the increase in revenue compares with a 32.3 percent rise in January to October.

Real estate investment, which directly affects about 40 other business sectors in China, is considered to be one of the crucial drivers of activity in the world’s second-largest economy. (Reporting by Jonathan Standing)

