China Jan-Feb property investment +19.3 pct y/y

BEIJING, March 13 (Reuters) - China’s real estate investment rose 19.3 percent in first two months of 2014, while revenues from property sales dropped 3.7 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

The rise in investment compares with an increase of 19.8 percent in 2013 as a whole, while the increase in revenues compares with a 26.3 percent annual rise last year.

Real estate investment, which directly affects about 40 other business sectors in China, is considered to be one of crucial drivers of activity in the world’s second-largest economy. (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Koh Gui Qing)