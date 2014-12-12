FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Jan-Nov property investment growth eases to 11.9 pct y/y
December 12, 2014 / 5:36 AM / 3 years ago

China Jan-Nov property investment growth eases to 11.9 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Chinese real estate investment rose 11.9 percent in the first 11 months of 2014 from a year earlier, while revenue from property sales dropped 7.8 percent on an annual basis, the National Bureau of Statistics(NBS) said on Friday.

The rise in investment compared with an increase of 12.4 percent in the first 10 months of 2014. The drop in revenue for January to October was 7.9 percent.

Economists believe the cooling housing market poses the biggest risk to the world’s second-largest economy, even as Beijing tries to stimulate overall growth.

Real estate investment directly affects about 40 other business sectors and is a crucial driver of activity.

Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
