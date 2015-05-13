FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Jan-Apr property investment growth slows to 6 pct y/y
May 13, 2015 / 5:41 AM / 2 years ago

China's Jan-Apr property investment growth slows to 6 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Growth in China’s real estate investment slowed to 6 percent in the first four months from a year earlier, while the floor area of property sold dropped 4.8 percent from the year-earlier period, official data showed on Wednesday.

The rise in investment, reported by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), compared with an increase of 8.5 percent in the first quarter. The drop in sales area compares with a 9.2 percent annual fall for January to March.

Developers were optimistic about speeding up investment after the central bank cut interest rates for the third time in six months on Sunday.

Real estate investment, which directly affects about 40 other business sectors in China, is considered to be a crucial driver of activity in the world’s second-largest economy. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Eric Meijer)

