May 14, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

China Jan-Apr property investment grows 7.2 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 14 (Reuters) - China’s real estate investment rose 7.2 percent in the first four months from a year earlier, while growth in the volume of property sold quickened to 36.5 percent, official data showed on Saturday.

The investment growth, reported by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Saturday, accelerated from an increase of 6.2 percent in the first quarter of 2016.

The growth rate of 36.5 percent in sales by floor area was higher than 33.1 percent in the January to March period.

Real estate investment, which directly affects about 40 other business sectors in China, is considered to be a crucial growth driver for the economy. (Reporting by Clare Jim and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

