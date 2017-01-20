FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
China 2016 property investment rises 6.9 pct y/y
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 20, 2017 / 2:07 AM / 7 months ago

China 2016 property investment rises 6.9 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 20 (Reuters) - China's real estate investment rose 6.9 percent in 2016, official data showed on Friday, as national sales posted their strongest annual growth in seven years thanks to a furious property boom in top tier cities.

Real estate investment, which directly affects about 40 other business sectors in China, is considered to be a crucial driver for the economy. China's economy expanded 6.7 percent in 2016, meeting expectations, official data showed on Friday.

Property sales, measured by floor area, increased 22.5 percent over all of 2016 from a year ago, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said.

But even with the red-hot property market playing a major role in propping up national economic growth last year, Friday's property investment figure still hovered at record lows, after the disappointing 1 percent rise in December 2015, its lowest level in more than a decade.

Authorities have rushed to tame runaway home prices in overheating cities by implementing a series of buying and ownership restrictions to prevent a sudden correction damaging the broader economy. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Yawen Chen; Editing by Eric Meijer)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.