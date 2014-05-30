FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-UPDATE 1-China bank watchdog says property loan risk under control but steps up oversight
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 30, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-UPDATE 1-China bank watchdog says property loan risk under control but steps up oversight

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Refiles to fix literal in headline)

BEIJING, May 30 (Reuters) - China’s banking regulator said on Friday it was stepping up oversight to prevent risks from some failed property developers from spreading into the broader financial system, but said overall risk from property loans was controllable.

The China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) also urged commercial banks to work out emergency plans to mitigate risks stemming from the property sector, in a bid to ease investors’ worries that the cooling real estate market could fuel an increase in bad loans.

“The overall risk of loans to the property sector is under control, as the proportion of property loans in total bank lending is not very high,” Wang Junshou, a deputy director at the general office of CBRC, told reporters at a news conference to present its annual report.

“We will strictly control property loan risks this year... and prevent the risk of capital chain breaks in some developers from spreading to others,” the annual report said.

Chinese property developers are feeling the pinch from slowing property sales and climbing borrowing costs in recent months, with some smaller players reported funding difficulties or even cash chain breaks over the past months.

Official figures showed home price growth in China slowed to a near one-year low in April while property investment also lost steam in the first four months, fanning concerns of a further downturn in the sector, which has become a drag on the broader economy.

The annual report also reiterated that the regulator would continue to strengthen risk control on wealth management products, barring lenders from channeling depositors’ money into an “asset pool”, which is usually opaque and could create room for illegal operations.

The CBRC also pledged to explore “market-based solutions” to dispose of bad loans in the sectors plagued by overcapacities to fend off a build-up of non-performing assets, said the annual report, without elaborations. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Jonathan Standing; Editing by Paul Tait & Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.