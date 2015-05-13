RPT-UPDATE 2-China's Apr property investment growth slows again on weak new starts

(Repeats to fix formatting)

* Property investment +6 pct y/y in Jan-Apr

* Property sales -4.8 pct, new starts -17.3 pct

* Worst of property downturn may be over, but high inventories keep new starts weak - RBS

By Clare Jim

May 13 (Reuters) - China’s real estate investment growth continued to slow in the first four months of 2015 to the lowest since May 2009 as new construction weakened, and economists expect it to improve only after excess housing inventory is cut back.

Property investment growth slowed to 6 percent in January to April from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported on Wednesday, easing from 8.5 percent in the first quarter.

The area of new property starts fell by 17.3 percent in January-April compared to a 18.4 pct fall in first quarter.

The floor area of property sold dropped 4.8 percent during the period, narrowing from a 9.2 percent decline in January to March, thanks to the relaxation of tax rules and easier downpayment requirements on second homes introduced in late March.

“It’s fair to say that at least the risk of the much further pronounced (property) downturn has come down with the recent data on sales and prices. But I think it’s going to take some time before we start to see a meaningful recovery on the construction side,” said Louis Kuijs, RBS’s Greater China chief economist based in Hong Kong.

“Housing starts remained very, very weak...as we still have a sizable amount of inventory in the pipeline. We have to see a recovery in starts before we can start to see overall construction indicators to improve significantly.”

RATE CUTS MAY PROMOTE INVESTMENT

China’s central bank cut interest rates for the third time in six months on Sunday to lower companies’ borrowing costs and re-energise a sputtering economy.

An immediate beneficiary might have been real estate investment, which directly affects about 40 other business sectors in China, and is considered to be a crucial driver of economic activity.

Executives at nearly a dozen listed Chinese developers told Reuters they will ramp up investment in property this year thanks to Beijing’s interest rate cuts.

China’s CSI300 real estate sub-index jumped 3.5 percent after the data release, versus a 0.8 percent fall in the CSI300 index.