China households raise housing investment in Q2 - survey

BEIJING, July 9 (Reuters) - Chinese investors began turning away from stocks and into real estate in the second quarter, a private survey of households showed, suggesting property may be returning to favour.

The number of families that increased their spending in the housing market in the April-June period rose to 3.7 percent from 2.3 percent in the first quarter, a survey conducted by the China Household Finance and Survey Centre (CHFS) showed.

The centre, which is a unit of China’s Southwestern University of Finance and Economics, runs a biennial survey of Chinese household financial behaviour.

Meanwhile, sentiment on home prices in China picked up in the second quarter. An index of expectations on home prices increased to 111.8 in the second quarter from 93.5 between January and March, the survey showed.

The trend suggested that potential home buyers have turned more optimistic on the housing market, which has shown signs of stabilising in recent months after a slew of government measures to support the sector.

“In general, there are signs of capital leaving the stock markets for the housing sector, which could be another momentum to push up the housing market,” the CHFS said.

The survey showed the Chinese public was becoming more pessimistic of the stock market even before it began its sharp slide in mid-June. An index measuring expectations for shares fell to 110.0 in the second quarter from 142.0 in the first.

Chinese stock markets have plunged nearly 30 percent in three weeks since mid-June despite a flurry of market stabilisation measures.

The survey also showed 37 million or 8.8 percent of Chinese families held shares in the stock markets, with 40.5 percent of them making profits as of June 26.

The survey, which is conducted every quarter, polled over 5,000 households selected from 28,000 families across the country. (Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)