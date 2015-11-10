FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China major cities' October land revenues rise 24 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 10, 2015 / 4:25 AM / 2 years ago

China major cities' October land revenues rise 24 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Local government revenue from land sales in China’s 10 biggest cities rose 24 percent in October from a year earlier, a private survey showed, pointing to early signs of price stabilisation in the property market.

But land revenues were still down 17.9 percent in the first 10 months in the cities, which include Beijing and Shanghai, data from real estate services firm E-House China showed.

Selling land to developers is a major source of income for China’s local governments, but a cooldown in the housing market since last year has crimped developers’ demand for land.

The 10 biggest Chinese cities earned 588.9 billion yuan ($92.60 billion) from land sales in the January to October period, including 73.1 billion yuan in October, according to E-House.

Following a year-long slump, home sales and prices have increased in bigger cities over recent months, helped by a barrage of government measures aimed at reviving the key sector to arrest an economic slowdown.

Still, analysts do not expect a full-blown turnaround any time soon in the housing market, as a huge overhang of unsold homes discourages new construction and investment.

$1 = 6.3598 Chinese yuan Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Nick Heath; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.