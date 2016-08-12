REFILE-China Jan-July property investment rises 5.3 pct y/y

(Removes extraneous word from headline)

BEIJING, Aug 12 (Reuters) - China's real estate investment rose 5.3 percent over January to July from the same period a year earlier, while the property sales area increased 26.4 percent, official data showed on Friday.

Investment growth, reported by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), slowed from an increase of 6.1 percent in the January to June.

The increase in property sales area was down from 27.9 percent in January-June a year ago.

Real estate investment, which directly affects about 40 other business sectors in China, is considered to be a crucial driver for the economy, which saw its slowest growth last year in a quarter of a century.

China's housing market has rebounded this year as investment has bounced back and prices in the biggest cities skyrocket.

Shenzhen home prices have risen almost 50 percent in the last year, and fears of a pricing bubble have prompted some local governments to tighten mortgage lending requirements.

But a large inventory of unsold homes in many cities has led many analysts to say the current rebound in prices and investment is unsustainable. (Reporting by Yawen Chen and Elias Glenn; Editing by Eric Meijer)