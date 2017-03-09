* Hefei new home prices surged 48.4 pct in 2016
* Speculators say govt curbs to be eased soon to support
growth
* Investor bets at odds with policymaker signals - analysts
* Hot markets raise spectre of property tax - analysts
By Yawen Chen and Elias Glenn
HEFEI, China, March 10 In 2016, Hefei, a
manufacturing hub of about 8 million people in China's east, was
one of the world's hottest property markets and a prime target
for price curbs designed to knock speculative heat out the
sector.
Analysts say restrictions introduced last year and
subsequent rhetoric from policymakers should have sent a very
clear signal to investors that authorities would tighten further
in Hefei and elsewhere.
Instead, speculators in Anhui's provincial capital are
betting just the opposite - that the government will ease curbs
to support growth.
Investors like Zhou Xiansheng say they are in no rush to
sell their holdings.
"Prices have only gone up in the past... The government will
not let the market correct as long as property is still the
pillar of economic growth," said Zhou, a businessman who owns
multiple homes in Hefei.
Analysts say such views, based on observations of past
cycles, are a major miscalculation of government intent and that
future curbs will be harsher than previous measures, bad news
for highly-leveraged investors.
Nowhere else in China are speculative forces more apparent
than they are in Hefei. Last year, new home prices rose 48.4
percent, the fastest rise in the world, according to a report by
China's Hurun Research Institute and real estate agency Global
House Buyer.
With home prices hitting records, policymakers have been
rolling out restrictions.
Sales and price growth in Hefei - one of 16 cities slammed
by curbs since October - have slowed, hitting speculators who
had made up more than 80 percent of its market at the height of
last year's buying frenzy.
But investors appear less easily frightened than they were
in the past: a recent poll by local property commentator Zhang
Xian showed only 21 percent of the total 5,036 people surveyed
believed Hefei prices would fall this year.
China's "seesaw" approach over past three major cycles of
property tightening - capping price growth when a boom becomes
too concerning and releasing the brake quickly to prevent a
market collapse - has cemented the bullish mentality of
investors seeking to reap big profits over a short period of
time.
"I'd buy another one if I could," said Duan, a Hefei local
who just bought a house in the city and who only gave his family
name.
Elly Chen, a Hong-Kong based property analyst at Nomura,
notes in past cycles, the government only began to relax curbs
once prices started falling.
"The government is definitely willing to let prices fall,"
said Chen.
Property consultancy Centaline's research arm said upward
market momentum in the hottest cities, including Hefei, is yet
to be contained, based on its sales figures for January and
February.
"If it persists, the government will be pressured to tighten
credit," Centaline said in a Reuters poll conducted in late
February.
PROPERTY TAX
Analysts say the signals from political leaders are
unambiguous. In uncharacteristically pointed remarks made in
December, Beijing's new mayor, Cai Qi, said that prices in the
Chinese capital will not rise this year but stopped short of
outlining any new curbs.
And Chinese President Xi Jinping last week singled out
property market stability as one of the key policy areas to
focus on this year.
China's historic pattern of tightening and easing measures
has been designed to avoid prolonged corrections such as those
seen in Japan in the 1990s.
But last year's furious price increase in the nation - the
fastest since 2011 - and speculators' resilience to curbs
underscored the urgency to implement alternative measures.
Establishing a long-term mechanism is Xi's priority in 2017
as he looks to promote the healthy development of the property
market, based on the belief that "houses are for living in, not
for speculating", though details have been thin.
China has for years mulled a property tax, which could deter
speculation in real estate, though little progress has been made
due to resistance from local governments who rely heavily on
land sales for revenue.
In 2012, China was close to expanding a property tax trial
from two to 10 cities, says Joyce Man, professor of economics
and public policy at Indiana University, who worked with
government officials to study the implementation of the tax and
prepare for the rollout.
While the process of introducing a property tax would be
politically challenging - and arguably more difficult now than
it was in the past - analysts say the case for such a policy is
growing.
"China was very close to moving forward on property tax
reform, but they've lost momentum and the political will until
very recently," Man said.
"(There is a) newly-found urgency due to sky-rocketing
housing price in big cities."
($1 = 6.8977 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Yawen Chen and Elias Glenn; Editing by Sam
Holmes)