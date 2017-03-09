BEIJING, March 9 China's housing minister Chen
Zhenggao said he was "fully confident" of the outlook for the
property market, amid strong economic fundamentals and
continuing urbanization, financial magazine Caixin said on
Thursday.
China's home price growth slowed in January for a fourth
straight month, after curbs by authorities last year on the
property sector, as a concentration of price surges in the
wealthiest cities stoked fears of a nasty crash.
"China's urbanization process still has a long way to go, so
the property market still has vast potential to develop
further," the magazine quoted Chen as saying.
"As long as China's economic fundamentals still remain
strong, the real estate market will not change."
The government still has many policy tools in reserve to
regulate the property market which are sufficient for the
purpose, Chen added, without giving details.
Home prices rose 12.2 percent in January from a year
earlier.
Last month, Chen said home prices would remain stable in the
first quarter and the government had the capacity and methods to
stabilise the market.
(Reporting by Yawen Chen and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing
by Clarence Fernandez)