10 months ago
China new construction starts fall 19.4 pct y/y in Sept - Reuters calculations
#Financials
October 19, 2016 / 2:51 AM / 10 months ago

China new construction starts fall 19.4 pct y/y in Sept - Reuters calculations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 19 (Reuters) - China's new construction starts in September, measured by floor area, were down 19.4 percent from a year ago, Reuters calculations showed, based on data released by the National Statistics Bureau (NBS) on Wednesday.

That marked a drastic deceleration in new construction from 3.3 percent in August.

New construction started in the first nine months this year was 6.8 percent higher than a year earlier, NBS data showed. (Reporting by Yawen Chen and Kevin Yao; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
