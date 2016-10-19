FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
China must brook no delay in regulating property market - Xinhua
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
October 19, 2016 / 11:05 AM / 10 months ago

China must brook no delay in regulating property market - Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 19 (Reuters) - China must brook no delay in cutting out "tumours" in the property market to ensure healthy market development in the long term, the Xinhua state news agency said in a commentary on Wednesday.

Xinhua applauded the housing ministry's recent announcement on cracking down on nine types of misconduct by real estate developers, noting that property market order must be restored.

"We must clearly understand that many Chinese families are spending savings accumulated from many generations to buy a house ... China cannot tolerate a property market full of diseases," the news agency said.

"An irregular market fraught with rumour and lies hurts everyone's benefits." (Reporting by Yawen Chen and Nicholas Heath; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.