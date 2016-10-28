FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China govt to inspect progress on implementing property database
October 28, 2016 / 5:51 AM / 10 months ago

China govt to inspect progress on implementing property database

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 28 (Reuters) - China's central government will start inspecting local governments' progress on implementing a unified real-estate registration system, the Ministry of Land and Resources said on Friday.

The inspection will be focused on places where "progress has severely lagged behind and a wait-and-see altitude exists", and the ministry will supervise all cities and counties to issue the new real-estate certificate and stop issuing the old ones, it said.

China announced earlier in January that it would push for a unified real-estate registration system in all cities and counties by the end of the year, creating a nationwide property database.

It is seen as a major step in the fight against corruption, as it could force corrupt local officials to disclose properties purchased with illicit funds.

In 2014, China issued rules requiring real-estate owners to register their real-estate holdings with authorities. But publication of the rules took longer than expected, reflecting heavy resistance from local governments and other insiders. (Reporting by Yawen Chen and Nicholas Heath; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

