BRIEF-Guanghui Energy's unit will resume production after fire mishap
* Says the fire mishap on Feb 16 causes damages of 7.3 million yuan ($1.06 million)
BEIJING Feb 17 China should continue with differentiated home mortgage policies and promote healthy development of the property market, central bank vice governor Pan Gongsheng said.
China should step up financial services for small firms and provide financial support for efforts to cut capacity in the coal sector, Pan said at a People's Bank of China meeting to lay out 2017 work targets.
China needs to focus on controlling financial risks, including risks in the bond market, Pan added. (Reporting by Elias Glenn; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* Announce that it has declared an ordinary fully franked interim dividend of 2.25 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 20 Australian stocks declined on Monday morning, dragged down by weaker metals prices and earnings concerns, with shares of Brambles tumbling after the company issued a profit warning.