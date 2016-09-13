FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-China Jan-Aug property investment rises 5.4 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 13, 2016 / 2:21 AM / in a year

RPT-China Jan-Aug property investment rises 5.4 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to alerts)

BEIJING, Sept 13 (Reuters) - China’s real estate investment rose 5.4 percent over January to August from the same period a year earlier, while the property sales area increased 25.5 percent, official data showed on Tuesday. Investment growth, reported by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), quickened slightly from an increase of 5.3 percent in the period of January to July. The increase in property sales area was down from 26.4 percent in January-July a year ago. Real estate investment, which directly affects about 40 other business sectors in China, is considered to be a crucial driver for the economy, which saw its slowest growth last year in a quarter of a century. China’s housing market has rebounded this year with a flurry of government stimulus measures coming to the rescue, but fears of a price bubble have prompted many overheated cities to introduce restrictions on home purchases. Concerns are also rising over a growingly stratified housing sector, as smaller cities still suffer from a large inventory of unsold homes. (Reporting by Yawen Chen and Kevin Yao)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.